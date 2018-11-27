Brother Remembers Slain Sister In The Wake Of OKC Murder-Suicide
OKLAHOMA CITY - A family is in mourning after a woman was found shot to death.
According to police, Rosa Reyes' husband, Luis Marquez, killed her in their South Oklahoma City backyard before turning the gun on himself.
Rosa’s brother, Hector Reyes, says imagining life without his big sister is almost too much to bear.
“As much as I want to, as much as I’ll be there for everybody, I could never fill her shoes,” said Hector.
He says the two had an unbreakable bond.
“She was my second mom. We lost our mom 20 years ago,” said Hector.
And while there were fractures in Rosa's relationship with her husband Luis Marquez, Hector says the couple was working through it.
“Her husband was a good guy. I never had any problems with him, even thinking he would harm my sister,” said Hector.
Remembered for her smile and laughter, Hector says his sister wasn't the type to dwell on her problems.
“She could have the weight of the world on her shoulders and she would focus on everyone else,” he said.
Even in his last conversation with his sister, Hector says nothing raised his concern.
“I could always hear in her voice if something was wrong, I didn’t hear anything. She was happy,” he said.
But something changed after the couple returned home from a night out. Their bodies were discovered in a pickup by Rosa's son over the weekend, after the sound of gunshots initially went ignored.
“In these neighborhoods, you always hear that. So, you never imagine it was the shots that ended a family members life,” said Hector.
A GoFundMe page was setup in Rosa's name. In less than 24 hours, it exceeded the goal. For that, Hector told News 9 his family is grateful for everyone who donated.