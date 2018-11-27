Enid Police, Enid Public Schools Warning Parents About Suspicious Man
ENID, Oklahoma - The Enid Police Department and the Enid Public Schools Police Department are now investigating after an attempted child abduction was reported.
On Monday, November 26, an 8-year-old boy was walking home from Hoover Elementary when he says, a "man with tanned skin" approached him, offering candy if he got in the suspect's truck.
Officials told News 9 the boy refused, and the man drove off.
When officers heard the boy’s description of the man, they began to notice similarities with an incident that happened the week before.
On November 22, a man described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'7″, and in his late 30's or early 40's, tried to have an inappropriate conversation with a 14-year-old girl who was checking out at a Dollar General store.
News 9 has learned from Enid Police that they located that man and they no longer believe he's the same person in the attempted abduction.
In an email sent to parents, Enid Public Schools said in part, "Nothing is more important than the safety of our students. We ask students and parents to be vigilant."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Enid Police Department or send a message to Crime Stoppers by texting the keyword Enid to 274-637.