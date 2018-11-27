Child Development Center In Need Of New Home
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma - A nonprofit that helps developmentally disabled children and adults in Shawnee is now looking for a new home.
Father Paul Zahler, a monk at the St. Gregory Abbey, started the National Institute on Developmental Delays on the campus of St. Gregory's University.
It has served nearly 40,000 people going back to the 1970s.
Last month, Hobby Lobby announced it was buying St. Gregory's University after the university filed for bankruptcy.
By Wednesday, everything inside at the development center, which includes a gym, pool and classrooms, must be moved out.
“I see it as an opportunity to build a whole concept,” Zahler said.
Former Governor and institute supporter Brad Henry is helping to raise money for a new home.
Paul said Henry has been in contact with Hobby Lobby to work on a solution.
Meanwhile, the institute’s supplies are in storage and it is collecting donations.
To learn more about the National Institute on Developmental Delays or to donate, you can visit their Facebook page.