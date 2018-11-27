Wanted Felon Points Gun At OKC Police, Pott. Co. Deputy
Oklahoma City police released body camera footage on Tuesday of the capture of a wanted felon.
The video showed Jesse Rocha, 38, point a gun with a green laser at three officers.
Oklahoma City police were assisting Pottawatomie County deputies last week in the warrant arrest of Rocha. They learned he was living in a camper on a business property near SE 8th and Eastern Avenue. Officers turned their body cameras on as they approached the camper.
Little did they know, the dangerous felon was waiting with a gun. Rocha yelled “freeze” at the officers.
Officer: “Hey, police department! Police department! He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun!”
Rocha ran from officers and tried to hide under a truck.
Officer: “Show me you hands! Do it now! Show me your hands, come on!”
Officers were serving a Pottawatomie County warrant for domestic assault and battery. According to court documents, Rocha beat a woman so badly, she had to be taken to the hospital.
The arrest was not Rocha's first run-in with authorities.
In 2011, Midwest City police were arresting Rocha for domestic violence at an apartment when an officer was injured. A struggle with the suspect resulted in the officer falling on a knife in an open dishwasher.
Due to Rocha's numerous felony convictions in the state, it is illegal for him to own a gun.
Once again, he found himself on the wrong side of the law.
Officer: “We got him right here.”
No shots were fired by officers or Rocha in the warrant arrest. He was taken into custody and faces multiple new complaints in Oklahoma County.
Rocha has been incarcerated a number of times. The Pottawatomie County domestic violence case happened only three months after he was released from prison.