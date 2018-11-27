Join The 9 Days Of Christmas With News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY - The holidays are here, and that means that the season of giving is here too!
This holiday season we encourage you to celebrate by giving to your local community. There are organizations all throughout your community that need your help to keep people warm this winter, feed rescue animals, provide diapers to infants and give toys to children. Checkout the list below to see what specific needs you can meet at just a few of your local organizations this winter.
Infant Crisis Services – New Baby Bottles and Pacifiers, New or Gently Used Sippy Cups, Blankets, Toys and Books, Baby Wash, Shampoo and Lotion, Diaper Rash Ointment, Newborn Diapers, Gerber Good Start Gentle Formula, Soy Formula, Wipes, Baby Spoons and Youth Toothbrushes and Toothpaste
The Hugs Project – LED Flashlights with Batteries, Canned Fruit, Instant Oatmeal, Fabric Bandaids and Beef Jerky
Central OK Humane Society – 56 Quart Clear Plastic Totes, Disposable Food and Litter Bowls, 39 Gallon or Larger Trash Bags, Non-Clumping and Clumping Kitty Litter, Paper Towels, Bleach, Laundry Detergent and Copy Paper
Positive Tomorrow – New Pants and Winter Sweaters/Sweatshirts for Kids Sizes 4T to Adult Medium, New Socks and Underwear and New Close-Toed Shoes for Kids Sizes Child’s 13 to Adult 10
City Rescue Mission – Blankets, Thermal Underwear, Socks, Gloves, Sweatshirts and Coats
Bethany Children’s Center – Diapers, Wipes, White Washcloths and Cetaphil Lotions
Curbside Chronicle – Gloves, Hats, Socks, Blankets, Handwarmers, Coats, Chapstick and Lotion
Calm Waters – Art Canvases, Acrylic and Watercolor Paints, Paint Brushes, Play Medical Supplies, Colored Sand, Blank Note Cards, Pocket Folders, Stability Discs for Kids, Puppets and Polaroid Film
Anna’s House – Enjoy Life Semi-Sweet Vegan Chocolate Chips, Delta Children Lancaster 3-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib, Paper Towels, Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent and Pampers Swaddlers Disposable Diapers