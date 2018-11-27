News
1 Transported After Motorcycle Injury Collision In SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to an injury collision in southeast Oklahoma City overnight.
Authorities said the accident took place around 11:26 p.m. Monday on Interstate 35 northbound at Southeast 44th Street.
According to troopers, a Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Blake Chase, 29 was traveling northbound on Interstate 35. The driver attemped to exit at southeast 44th Street but lost control of the vehicle.
The motorcycle then rolled onto its side and traveled approximately 500 feet before coming to a rest.
The victim was transported by EMSA to OU Medical Center in critical condition with head and arm injuries.
The victim was not wearing a helmet.