Dean's Blog: Stoops Addresses Auburn Rumors
I spoke with former OU Head Coach Bob Stoops tonight about whether reports are true that he’s met with Auburn officials about becoming the next head coach of the Tigers. Per the norm, Stoops was clear, frank and to the point.
He told me, “I respect coaches way too much to talk with – or representatives of mine talk with – anyone that currently has a head coach. That’s not right. That’s not me. That’s never changing.”
Stoops had numerous job opportunities during his run at Oklahoma between 1999-2016, pro and college. But he never left Oklahoma where he rebuilt a fallen giant.
Coincidentally, His last game as OU’s head coach was a win over Auburn in the 2017 Sugar Bowl. His coaching counterpart was the same man who he was reportedly considering replacing in Gus Mahlzahn.
But no. Not now.