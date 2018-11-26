Famous OKC Neighborhood Lights Display To Scale Back After 11 Years
OKLAHOMA CITY - After 11 years of spreading the holiday spirit, the famous Markwell and Graham Avenue musical Christmas light display will be scaling back.
The decision was made by both of its creators after one announced he’ll be moving out of the neighborhood.
“It takes a lot of hours editing and getting the programming done right,” said Gerald Nantze, who helped create and program the light display. “We put lights on a lot of the houses that probably wouldn’t be able to be lit by homeowners themselves.”
The entire project started with Mark Matalik and Gerald Nantze both competing against one another for the best musical Christmas light display.
Eleven years later, 21 homes take part in the display.
“The limousines come through, buses from the retirement center come through,” said Nantze. “It’s neat to be a part of that, even if I don’t get to meet them.”
The end of the neighborhood-wide display also means the need of the PC West food donation drive.
The start of the holiday is bittersweet for Representative Tammy West, who lives in the neighborhood.
“It’s built friendships and it’s helped us take care of one another,” said West. “We’re going to have to work harder to stay connected.”
Nantze says he’d love to recruit help or even teach others how to build an infrastructure like what’s outside his door.