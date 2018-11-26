Enid Police Warning Of Attempted Child Abductions
ENID, Oklahoma - The Enid Police Department is investigating after two reports of attempted child abductions in recent weeks.
According to the report, on Monday, November 26, a mother called police after her 8-year-old son was approached by a driver on his way home from Hoover Elementary School. The boy said a man stopped him in the 2600 block of W. Broadway, offering him candy to get his truck. When the boy refused, the driver took off toward McKinley north of Randolph.
Enid Police says the suspect is described as a male with tanned skin and approximately in his early to mid-40’s. He was driving a possibly maroon single cab truck.
Enid Police says this suspect matches the description of another incident reported on November 22. A 14-year-old girl was reportedly approached by a man while she was checking out at a Dollar General Store located at 129 S. Oakwood.
The teen told police the suspect was asking her questions and making statements about buying condoms. She described the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing at 5’7” and weighing 200 lbs. She also said he looked to be in his 30’s or early 40’s.
The suspect was last seen driving a maroon 1990's Chevrolet pickup.
Enid Police says both incidents remain under investigation.
Anyone with information concerning either of these crimes is asked to call the Enid Police Department at 580-242-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 580-233-6233. You can also contact the department through their Facebook page.