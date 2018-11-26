Station 31
Sooners Looking For Rings, Not Revenge
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A Red River Rivalry rematch, revenge, whatever you want to call it, the Sooners don't want to hear about it. The team says they're just focused on winning a Big 12 championship.
Lincoln Riley knows the deal, you have to win your conference to make the playoff. Riley has preached since the last Texas game; a Big 12 title and a playoff berth go hand in hand.
Saturday will be just the third time in school history OU will play a team it lost to earlier in the year.
In 1978, they avenged a loss to Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. In 1901, they lost two times to Texas.