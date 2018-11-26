Claremore Rape Victim Says She Wants Justice
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - A rape victim hopes her attacker goes to prison for the rest of his life. Julian Watson pleaded guilty to the rape that happened last New Year's Day in Claremore.
A judge will sentence Watson next Tuesday. The victim shared her story with News On 6.
"I thought I was dead that day. I was thinking who's going to take care of my son? I'm the only thing he has. If I die, where does he go? What happens to him?" said the victim.
She had just gotten home after a long shift around 8 am when she heard knocking. She looked out her front door but saw nothing. As she re-locked it, she felt a man behind her with a knife to her throat. He threatened to kill her and her children, tied her up and raped her over and over and over.
"I was in shock," she said.
He knew things about her, her job, her purchases. Police later learned he'd been staying next door, had stalked her and been inside her home more than once.
"In my mind, I was trying to figure out who is this, who would want to do this," said the victim
Police arrested Julian Watson the next day. He had an extensive juvenile record. He'd been arrested at 14 for trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl from her bus stop in Broken Arrow and threatened to kill her if she screamed.
Seven months later, he was arrested for breaking into homes in Rogers County, while wearing a GPS monitor, but, again, released.
"He keeps getting more and more violent. If they don't sentence him to life, he's going to kill someone," said the victim.
After the attack, someone totaled her car, then she lost her job, but she keeps fighting every day to get back to normal. She's never returned home but, is taking Jiu Jitsu lessons and now has several guns and a concealed carry permit.
She plans to be in court next week to read her victim impact statement to the judge.