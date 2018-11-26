Suspect Shoots 3 Strangers, Steals Car At SW OKC Convenience Store
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at three people, killing one of them at an Oklahoma City gas station.
Police say Sunday evening, Eric Hardesty arrived at this 7-Eleven on South Walker Avenue.
The moments that followed were sheer terror for the three strangers who became his alleged victims.
“He appeared to know none of these people or have any prior relationships with them,” said Sgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police.
Documents say Hardesty first demanded keys from Jessie Myers before shooting him.
Hardesty then allegedly went inside the store, continuing to demand keys before shooting at the store clerk, but he missed.
“He then went back out into the parking lot, saw a woman who had just pulled in, walked up and shot her as well,” said Knight.
Officers say Hardesty then took the female victim, Chiquita Jones' car.
“When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. Both were transported to OU Medical Center where sadly, one of them died as a result of his injuries,” said Knight.
Friends say the deceased victim, Myers, was a loving husband, hero to his children, and paramedic.
Officers say Jones had serious injuries but is expected to be OK.
Shortly after the shooting, Jones' car was found near 49th Street and Ollie, with Hardesty inside.
“It's unclear exactly what motivated him to go out and do any of this,” said Knight.
The suspect faces several charges including murder and robbery.
In the past, Hardesty has faced convictions before including child abuse and forgery.