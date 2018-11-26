Officer Tells OKC Elementary Teacher He Saved Lives After Dog Attack
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police released body camera footage of the aftermath of a dog attack in southwest Oklahoma City. A pit bull mix is to blame for attacking a dozen Fillmore Elementary students.
911 caller: “It’s attacking. Oh, my God!”
Frantic calls for help flooded into 911 moments after a stray pit bull mix ran onto the elementary playground during recess. The dog then managed to get inside the school.
An officer arrived only minutes after the initial attacks. His body camera captured the chaotic moments inside the school.
Officer: “Is it in the school?”
Teachers were yelling for students to get inside their classrooms while special education teacher Lee Hughes had the dog pinned on the hallway floor. The officer quickly jumped in to help Hughes.
“He got on top of me, and the two of us kept the dog pinned until more police arrived,” said Hughes.
During the commotion, the officer can be heard telling Hughes he saved the school from further harm.
Officer: “Are you a teacher or what?”
Hughes: “Yeah.”
Officer: “OK, you just saved someone.”
Hughes has denied being a hero, in a press conference last week he said everyone did their part to keep the school safe.
The teacher and officer were able to control the dog long enough for other officers to put a leash on it and lead it out of the school. The dog was taken into animal welfare custody and is being quarantined until November 29.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City public school officials said the school's fence has been repaired, locks are on all the gates and of the 12 students injured only three did not return to class on Monday.
OKC Animal Welfare said the dog's owner has not come forward. They will decide on Thursday if the dog will be euthanized or transferred out to be adopted.