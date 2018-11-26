The Trump administration views this situation as unacceptable, and President Trump dispatched military forces to bolster the border ahead of the caravan's arrival. On Saturday, Mr. Trump also tweeted that migrants attempting to apply for asylum at the southern border will not be allowed to stay in the U.S. and will instead have to wait in Mexico while their claims are being processed. Mr. Trump heralded this new plan, which the Post reported has the support of the incoming Mexican administration, as the end of a policy he's dubbed "catch and release."