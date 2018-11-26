News
PikePass Partners With 2 New Texas Agencies
Monday, November 26th 2018, 2:24 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's PikePass is now good on a few more Texas highways. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced they have added two new agencies as "interoperability partners."
PikePass customers can now use the device on Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority and Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority Roads.
Fort Bend has three roads in the southwest Houston area, and CTRMA has four in the Austin area. The passes are already good on Kansas roads and on North Texas Toll Authority roadways.