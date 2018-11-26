The process is being promoted as a means to eliminate the threat of HIV (the father of the children has HIV, though the mother does not). Agus said that such gene editing may potentially eliminate HIV. "But in these twins only one had it fully taken out; the other one had it partially taken out. But at the same time, it raises the risk of death by flu, and it increases the rate of getting West Nile virus, so it's not a perfect treatment.