News
Murder-Suicide Reported Sunday In SW OKC
Monday, November 26th 2018, 9:51 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Sunday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.
Police were called about 6:50 a.m. to a home at 2345 SW 49 Street.
A family member found 41-year-old Rosa Reyes and 40-year-old Luis Marquez dead inside a vehicle in the backyard of the residence.
Police said they think Marquez killed Reyes and then killed himself. The deceased were a married couple.
Police are trying to determine what led up to the deaths.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.