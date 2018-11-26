OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Sunday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Police were called about 6:50 a.m. to a home at 2345 SW 49 Street. 

A family member found 41-year-old Rosa Reyes and 40-year-old Luis Marquez dead inside a vehicle in the backyard of the residence. 

Police said they think Marquez killed Reyes and then killed himself. The deceased were a married couple.

Police are trying to determine what led up to the deaths. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.