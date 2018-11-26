Kansas City Southern Holiday Train To Visit Sallisaw In December
SALLISAW, Oklahoma - A festive holiday train is on the move across eight states with a stop scheduled in Sallisaw in December.
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train began its journey on Wednesday, November 21st in Louisiana and wraps up on December 14th at Union Station in Kansas City, where it will remain on display through December 18th.
The six car train will visit 20 cities along the way.
Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train Schedule
During the Oklahoma leg of the journey, the Holiday Express train will stop December 6th at 4 p.m. at West Port Arthur Place in Sallisaw.
The train features a smiling tank car dubbed "Rudy," a gingerbread boxcar, a flatcar carrying Santa's sleigh, plus a reindeer stable and a miniature village. There's also an elves' workshop and even a little red caboose.
Guests get to visit Santa and tour the train at each stop.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.