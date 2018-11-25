2 Shot In Carjacking At SW OKC Gas Station
OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials said two victims have been shot in a Southwest Oklahoma City car jacking, Sunday night.
The carjacking took place at the 7 Eleven off Interstate 240 and South Walker Avenue. The case involved numerous crime scenes in the Southwest Side.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a male and female victim in serious to critical condition.
The suspect was reported to be a black male.
Shortly after, officer said a man was acting strange in a church parking lot on South Walker Avenue. The man left the parking lot before police arrived but was quickly found after crashing the victims car near Southwest 49th Street and Olie Place.
Police detained the man and are he is being questioned.
Investigators said they found firearms in the stolen car.
The victims were taken to OU Medical Center.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.