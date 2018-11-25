“Daniel Keating served the state of Oklahoma well in a variety of appointments and had a lifelong interest in education. He was a strong proponent on the State Board of Education of ensuring Oklahoma’s schools delivered a high-quality education. As a business executive, Dan knew the importance of giving our students the skill-sets they need to succeed in today’s competitive, high-tech economy. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his wife, Kathy, and his brother, former Governor Frank Keating, and his friends during this difficult time.”