Crime
Depew Police Arrest Colorado Woman For Drug Trafficking
DEPEW, Oklahoma - Depew police arrested a Colorado woman for trafficking meth into Creek County.
During a traffic stop on Thanksgiving, officers say, they found nearly 40 grams of meth prepackaged for sale.
They say drug paraphernalia and cash was also found.
The driver, identified as 52-year-old Nancy Nelson of Greeley, Colorado, is in the Creek County jail on multiple complaints, including drug trafficking, driving under suspension, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Police say Nelson has prior convictions in Colorado for manufacturing meth.