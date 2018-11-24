Oklahoma State: The Cowboys were coming off a 45-41 win over then-No. 7 West Virginia that got them bowl eligible, which came after a 48-47 loss at No. 6 Oklahoma because of a failed 2-point conversion with 1:03 left. And they won 38-35 last month over Texas, which will play the Sooners in the Big 12 title game. But they also had double-digit losses to two teams in the bottom half of the standings and blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter in a loss at Baylor earlier this month.