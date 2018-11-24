Google Comes To Oklahoma City To Support Small Businesses
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tech giant Google paid a visit to Oklahoma City Saturday for their Small Thanks event.
The company celebrated small businesses in the Plaza District, encouraging visitors to engage with local companies online.
Throughout the afternoon, visitors and small businesses participated.
Saturday’s event was only the second of its kind in the country, with the first held in Milwaukee last weekend.
Visitors were encouraged consumers to eat, pose for pictures, and rate and review local small businesses on Google.
It's the second time the tech giant has held a major event in Oklahoma City this year, and there's a reason they keep coming back.
“It's very community oriented. Everyone here is so passionate about their restaurants and their local stores and you can just tell from the Plaza District that small businesses are thriving. So, it's a really exciting time for Oklahoma City,” Google Creative Lead Zeny Picone said.
John Harris, owner of restaurant The Mule, says online reviews are vital in helping him expand his business in a rapidly changing part of town.
“If you Google restaurant or search a restaurant the first thing you see are how many stars they have, the reviews they have,” Harris said.