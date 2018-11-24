Small Business Saturday Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Small Business Saturday started back in 2010 and kicks off the holiday shopping season for local businesses.
This year, thousands of small businesses in the state celebrated the holiday made especially for them. Midtown Oklahoma City shops welcomed hundreds of customers into their stores today.
"It's so exciting because every year it grows more and more," said Rachael Gruntmeir, owner of Black Scintilla. "More people are just becoming aware about the benefits of shopping local, and shopping small."
The U.S. Small Business administration states that since Small Business Saturday started, customers have spent an estimated total of $85 billion at independent retailers and restaurants.
That $85 million was generated in just eight days by small businesses across the U.S.
"It gives back," said Gruntmeir. "It keeps your money right here."
Shop owners and employees agree that there's something special about being local.
"It is on a personal level, and I think that's what's important," said Jordan Shenberger of Salt and Water. "And I think that's why local businesses are so important. Because it's not just 'I'm trying to make money.' It's 'I'm trying to help you in your actual life.'"
Businesses here in Midtown believe there's strength in numbers, so they band together to make today more of an experience, rather than just about the sales.
"We had several businesses out last night, decorating the streets in Midtown," said Gruntmier. "All staying up late, blowing up balloons, getting our hands dyed blue."
Small Business Saturday was created to support local economies and promote thriving communities, but it's also a good reminder of the small businesses in your area.
The local businesses in Midtown are open year round.