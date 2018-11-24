News
Northbound Lake Hefner Parkway Closed Due To Injury Accident
Saturday, November 24th 2018, 6:46 PM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have shutdown the northbound Lake Hefner Parkway on-ramp near the NW Expressway due to an injury accident.
It appears that a vehicle struck a tractor with a mower attachment that was sticking out onto the highway.
The driver of the vehicle is being transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are currently trying to locate the driver of the tractor.