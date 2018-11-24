News
Train Collides With Truck In Kiefer
Saturday, November 24th 2018, 3:11 PM CST
Updated:
KIEFER, Oklahoma - Kiefer Police are on the scene after a collision involving a train and a truck carrying a heavy load.
According to police around 8:45 a.m. the truck stalled on the tracks. The driver of the truck was able to flag down a police officer but a warning did not reach the train in time. The truck driver was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash however one person on the train suffered minor injuries.
"Officer tried to get Burlington Northern Santa Fe to stop the train but it was too late. By the time the officer was able to call them the train was already coming around the corner," said KPD Chief Johnny Omara.
Investigators are still working to determine why the truck got stuck in the first place.