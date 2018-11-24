News
OKC Firefighters Battle Early Morning House Fire
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City fire crews battled a three-story structure fire at a vacant house near 23rd and Lincoln.
They say the call came in around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.
Crews say they were concerned because of the large amount of smoke coming from the home.
According to firefighters, the house appeared to be under renovation and parts of the ceiling fell.
“It does look like it probably started on the first floor and extended up to the attic area,” said District Chief Lance Burnett. “There were no injuries here on scene.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.