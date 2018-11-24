News
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Broken Arrow Man
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow police are searching for a missing man.
A Silver Alert has been issued for 74-year-old Gerald Shelby, who has been missing since Thursday.
Shelby is believed to be driving a white 2007 Mercury Mountaineer with handicap Oklahoma plates 031HM. Police say the vehicle could also have license plate ERN070.
Police say he takes daily medication for a heart condition and suffers from dementia.
If you see him, call police.