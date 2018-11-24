BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow police are searching for a missing man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 74-year-old Gerald Shelby, who has been missing since Thursday.

Shelby is believed to be driving a white 2007 Mercury Mountaineer with handicap Oklahoma plates 031HM.  Police say the vehicle could also have license plate ERN070.

Police say he takes daily medication for a heart condition and suffers from dementia.

If you see him, call police.