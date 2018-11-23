Holiday Pop-Up Shops Return To OKC
Oklahoma City, OK - The giant igloos have now returned to Midtown in Downtown Oklahoma City. The Holiday Pop-Up Shops opened their doors Friday, as vendors welcomed the Black Friday shoppers.
Many store owners expressed to News 9, that the increase in business they saw after being a part of the event last year, increased.
“It's been huge for us. We've participated in a few other smaller events over the years. But this one
by far gives us the most feedback as far as word of mouth goes,” said Amy Johnson, Manager of Coki Bay Gourmet and Gifts, in Norman.
Kathy Fleming, owner of Mustang Creek Alpaca Company, in the historic Stockyards, agreed.
“If it does what it did last year, it more than paid for all my expenses, plus more. And then people talk
so you get other customers just from what they purchased and shared with their friends,” Fleming said.
The shops are open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
But stores rotate every week.
“Every week it's a different set of shops. So these guys will be out by Sunday night and then a new
round of them sets up on Monday. And we'll open next Thursday,” said Kleo Rajon, Events Manager of the Holiday Pop-Up Shops.
Overall the Holiday Pop-Up Shops will rotate more than 40 stores to keep the experience new for shoppers throughout the Christmas season.
The final day to stop by the igloos in Midtown is December 23rd. The pop-up shops are located on NW 10th and Hudson in Oklahoma City, right behind Blue Garten.