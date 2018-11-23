Man Recovering After NW OKC Home Invasion
A homeowner was shot early Friday in a northwest Oklahoma City home invasion.
Oklahoma City police are investigating and said it happened near NW 18th and Kentucky Avenue.
The homeowner was shot and taken to a local hospital.
The victim’s family told News 9 he was shot under the arm after the intruder broke in through a back door of the home.
Officers learned the homeowner woke up to a noise inside his home. The man's family said the homeowner's roommate left for an early flight. They said the victim thought at first the noise was his roommate returning home.
Instead, he discovered a room had been ransacked and a stranger was in his home. The homeowner was shot when he came face-to-face with the armed intruder.
Neighbors did not hear gunshots but woke up around 5:30 a.m. to police lights up and down the street.
“Looked out the window,” said neighbor Andrew Splaingard. “(I) saw the red and blue lights, (and) saw them wheeling Clint off on the gurney.”
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and his family said he is expected to be fine.
“You don’t wish that upon anybody, you know?” said Slaingard. “That’s scary business having somebody in your home in the middle of the night.”
Neighbors said crime has been on the rise in that area, mostly burglaries and car break-ins. They said home invasions are rare.
“In 20 years we’ve been here, we haven’t heard anything like that,” Slaingard said.
Police have not made any arrests and they are investigating to determine how many suspect may have been involved.