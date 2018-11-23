News
Pedestrian Critically Injured In Norman Crash Identified
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A pedestrian who was hit by a CART bus Wednesday evening in Norman is still in critical condition, police said.
Anthony K. Littlebear, 37, of Norman, remains hospitalized.
About 7 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the scene of a crash near Dewey Avenue and Chesapeake Street.
When officers arrived, they saw a man had been hit by a southbound bus. Police said the man walked east from an open field into the path of the bus and he was hit.
The driver told police they tried to avoid the pedestrian but was unable to do so. Police said there was no indication of improper action by the bus or its driver.
At the time of the crash, two passengers were on the bus. None on the bus were injured.