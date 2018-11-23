Emails and texts alerting recipients that a package won't get to them unless they take action are another way of getting the unsuspecting to hand over personal information. "The package ones are the largest we're seeing now -- 'hey, we tried to deliver and we're sending your package back,'" said Kennedy. He noted that the idea is to get people to enter their user name, password and possibly credit card information by directing them to sites made to resemble FedEx or Amazon.