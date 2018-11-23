Weather
Jed Castles' Black Friday Forecast
Friday, November 23rd 2018, 5:13 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY -
- A MORNING SPRINKLE THEN WARMER
- WARM & WINDY SATURDAY
- COLD & VERY WINDY SUNDAY
- STILL TRACKING A STORM FOR LATE NEXT WEEK
Black Friday will start with some clouds and a few light showers. Skies clear and a beautiful afternoon expected! Saturday will be warmer and windy. Sunday still looks colder. A storm system should bring precip back to the state late next week. Models differ on what direction the temps will go, so we will continue to monitor the trends.
NORMAL WEATHER ACROSS THE BOARD!