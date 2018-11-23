Operation SAFE: Protecting Cleveland County Children
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - Law enforcement in Cleveland County start a new campaign Monday to protect kids by warning drivers.
It is called Operation SAFE. Authorities say their goal is to protect kids going to school in rural areas.
The SAFE in Operation SAFE stands for STOP, be AWARE, FOCUS, and be ENGAGED.
These are the steps authorities ask drivers take while kids are getting on and off school buses in their communities.
Starting Monday, November 26th. law enforcement will be watching to make sure drivers are driving the speed limit and stopping when necessary during school hours.
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, Absentee Shawnee Tribal Police, Noble Police, Noble School Police and Norman Police will pay attention especially to high risk routes.
The sheriffs Office says this is about educating the public, and most violations by drivers will likely end in warnings, with tickets given for the more serious violations.
One area law enforcement really wants you to look out for is Highway 77, since that has been changed to four lanes, they want to remind people that children cross that highway and it's important to stop.