NW OKC Shoppers Flock To Stores For Black Friday Deals
OKLAHOMA CITY - Shoppers flocked to retailers across the metro Thursday hoping to score Black Friday Deals.
Both Target and Best Buy locations opened their doors at 5 p.m. to shoppers.
Hundreds stood in line outside the Best Buy location near North Pennsylvania Avenue and West Memorial Road in Northwest Oklahoma City.
“I thought it was just going to be right in front of the store but it’s almost behind the building, it's crazy,” said Wyoma Johnson.
“From when I got here and I started looking back at it, I was like holy crap there are a lot of people out,” said Hunter Musgrave. “I’m definitely glad I got here when I did.”
Many shoppers arrived as early as Thursday morning to stand in line.
“We just started watching Netflix to pass the time, we were like ‘it’s only been 20 minutes,’ thankfully the weather isn't too bad today,” said shopper Upasna Dadabhai.
Televisions were a popular item among Best Buy shoppers.
Cougar Amos was first in line, waiting since 10:30 a.m. It’s time he says is well spent.
“40 extra dollars in my pocket, yeah!” said Amos.
Many Black Friday deals already started while others have already been made available online.
The convenience is nice, however some shoppers feel there is still something special about the experience.
“I like coming out on Black Friday,” said Dadabhai. “It’s like if you get there early enough you don't have anything to do, it's pretty fun to wait in line.”
Managers at Target say there have been no major issues. Doors will close at 1 a.m. and reopen again to shoppers at 7 a.m Friday.
Many other metro retailers will open their doors for shoppers Friday morning.