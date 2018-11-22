Lindsay Church Proivdes Thanksgiving Meal To Community
LINDSAY, Oklahoma - Hundreds of Garvin County residents were given a home cooked Thanksgiving meal Thursday.
A church in Lindsay opened its doors to anyone who wanted or needed a meal,
Calvary Baptist Church continued to follow a 36-year tradition of feeding their community on Thanksgiving.
“If they’re single, widowed,” said Chelsea Mock, church member and volunteer. “People who don’t have family to go to and spend with, we minister to those people.”
All of the food that was prepared in the church's kitchen was donated. Mock said a local radio station helped kick-off the season of giving.
“We do a Tell-A-Turkey starting at the first of November and people who can answer the question correctly when they are called,” said Mock. “They can either keep the turkey for their families or donate it to the Thanksgiving dinner.”
Volunteers started cooking the day before Thanksgiving. They prepared and served turkey and ham with all of the sides.
“I had turkey and dressing,” said Pat Keeler, resident. “And green beans, the whole bit.”
Pat Keeler and her husband Vince have family in California. They could not make it there for the holiday, so they spent it at the church.
“It’s just the two of us and it’s hard to make a meal,” said Vince Keeler, resident. “So we come down here. Nice meal.”
Others chose to pick-up their meal to take back home. Volunteers even made deliveries for those who could not leave their homes.
The community effort fed nearly 300 people.
“Nobody should have to spend Thanksgiving alone,” said Mock. “So we do this every year on Thanksgiving Day for people who need someone to show the love of Jesus and make sure they feel welcomed.”
Guests like the Keelers left with a full stomach and a happy heart.
“It makes me feel good to see other people happy and smile,” said Mock.
Organizers plan to keep the tradition going next year.