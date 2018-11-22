Thunder Officials: Hamidou Diallo Sprained Left Ankle In Golden State Game
Oklahoma City Thunder officials have reported that Hamidou Diallo sprained his left ankle in Wednesday nights game against the Golden State Warriors.
Despite being taken off the floor in a stretcher, Diallo did not suffer any major injuries and will be re-evaluated in about a week.
ESPN Thunder reporter Royce Young tweeted an update Thursday afternoon.
Hamidou Diallo left the locker room in a boot and on crutches, but obviously in pretty great spirits after getting surprising news that his leg injury wasn’t as serious as feared.— Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 22, 2018
Diallo was reported to have left the game in good spirits after discovering the injury was not as bad as he initially thought.
