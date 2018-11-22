Walmart plans to kick off its Black Friday event on Thanksgiving day at 4 p.m., when it will throw what it describes as its first-ever "Light Up Black Friday" party for customers. Store workers are expected to give away 4 million cups of Keurig coffee and 2 million Christmas cookies during the two-hour party, the company said. Its Black Friday sales will officially begin at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, although Walmart is already offering some discounts online.