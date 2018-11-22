Victim In Head-On Collision Home Just In Time For The Holidays
OKLAHOMA CITY - It’s been two weeks since two people were killed and two other injured in a head-on collision on northeast 23rd Street.
Robert Downs was a passenger in a yellow taxi cab on Monday, November 5.
Early that morning the cab was involved in a head-on collision. The other car involved was carrying two people as well.
The passenger of the silver car and the taxi driver both died.
Over two weeks later and undergoing multiple surgeries, Robert Down is home just in time for the holiday season. Downs told News 9 he remember before and after the accident, but not the specifics of what happened.
He said he has a long road to recovery that includes re-learning how to walk correctly.
Police said the driver of the silver car, 48-year-old Charles Greenfield, showed signs of being on PCP.
Greenfield was originally taken to the hospital, but has since been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. He’s facing multiple charges stemming from the collision, including three felony charges.
Meanwhile, there is a GoFundMe for Robert Downs as he begins his journey to recovery.