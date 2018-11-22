Happy Thanksgiving!

The weather today remains great with another mild afternoon. High clouds will stream through Thursday afternoon. Winds will make it feel like a cool touch.

A rain system moves in Black Friday morning and the rain looks light. Friday afternoon will be warmer. The warmest day will be Saturday ahead of a blustery cold front on Sunday.

Temps are expected to warm back up, some ahead of another storm system estimated for next Thursday.

Any precipitation chances next week will remain low.