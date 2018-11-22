Thanksgiving Forecast: Dry And Cool, Highs Near 60
Happy Thanksgiving!
The weather today remains great with another mild afternoon. High clouds will stream through Thursday afternoon. Winds will make it feel like a cool touch.
THANKSGIVING DAY HOUR BY HOUR: Windy and cool today. Grab a sweater or sweatshirt if out and about today.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/2Pdp4sIOlK— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) November 22, 2018
A rain system moves in Black Friday morning and the rain looks light. Friday afternoon will be warmer. The warmest day will be Saturday ahead of a blustery cold front on Sunday.
9 DAY: Dry and cool today. A brief shower possible early Black Friday, but warming temps expected into Saturday. A COLD BLAST blows in on Sunday. Tracking our next storm late next week.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/h1MMcwxPGt— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) November 22, 2018
Temps are expected to warm back up, some ahead of another storm system estimated for next Thursday.
Any precipitation chances next week will remain low.