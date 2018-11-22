News - Breaking News
Tulsa Homeowner Fatally Shot By Suspected Burglar
TULSA - The Tulsa County Sheriff’s office says a homeowner is dead after an overnight shooting.
Deputies are currently on scene gathering more information.
Tulsa County Deputies said the victim thought he heard someone trying to break in to his vehicle. When he went outside to confront the suspect, the homeowner was shot.
Authorities said the victim died at the scene.
Deputies have not released a description of the suspect.
