Thunder Get Big Win Over Warriors, 123-95; Diallo Injured
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oklahoma City Thunder put a whipping on the Golden State Warriors in Oakland Wednesday night, 123-95, but nobody on the Thunder is doing much celebrating after injuries to two players.
Hamidou Diallo was carried off on a stretcher in the fourth quarter after coming down on his left leg under the Warriors' basket. His injury appeared to be significant. However, per a report from ESPN's Royce Young, an update from a team spokesperson after the game indicated that perhaps the injury wasn't as serious as it looked. Earlier in the game, Terrance Ferguson appeared to have injured his ankle.
The official extent of either injury is unknown as of the end of the game. Young reported that Diallo would be re-evaluated in Oklahoma City Thursday.
The win for OKC was impressive on several fronts: 66 points in the paint, 66 rebounds and three players with double-doubles (Russell Westbrook, Steven Adams and Jerami Grant). Paul George nearly joined that group with his 25 points and 9 rebounds.
The Thunder held a lead throughout much of the first and second periods, but they created some separation toward the end of the first half. A Paul George layup made it 41-33 with 6:11 to play. A pair of Steven Adams free throws made it a 10-point lead with 4:37 left, and Russell Westbrook made it 50-37 with 4:17 to play in the frame. Oklahoma City took a 60-46 lead into the break.
Golden State would cut it to four, 75-71, with 4:45 to play in the third on a Kevin Durant bucket, but Oklahoma City kept the pressure on, taking an 8-point lead into the final frame.
Dennis Schröder led all scorers with 32 points, while Westbrook had a triple double -- 11 points, 11 boards and 13 assists.
Oklahoma City improved to 11-6 on the season and returns to Chesapeake Arena for a Friday night tilt against Charlotte.