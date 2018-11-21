Jennie-O Turkey Recall Includes Stores In Oklahoma
A nationwide recall of raw turkey tied to a deadly outbreak of salmonella is getting bigger.
Since the recall of Jennie-O Turkey products was announced last week, health investigators have added a fifth item. That raises the amount of recalled turkey to more than 147,000 pounds, from 91,000 pounds, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Inspection Service (FSIS) told CBS MoneyWatch.
The recall of raw ground turkey products is linked to an outbreak strain of Salmonella Reading, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, with 164 infections reported from 35 states. The cases include 64 illnesses and one death in California, according to the CDC.
The FSIS website lists retailers known to have received the recalled products in 10 states: Arizona, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. The federal agency updates its list as more information becomes available. (See below for a list of stores that sold the recalled Jennie-O turkey.)
In addition to ground turkey, salmonella has also been detected in raw turkey pet food and live turkeys, an indication the bacteria is widespread in the turkey industry.
Salmonella in food is estimated to be responsible for 1 million illnesses a year. Children under 5, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness from contaminated food that could lead to hospitalization.
The affected products may also have been for sale in an additional 13 states where they were shipped: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Utah, according to Jennie-O Turkey, owned by Hormel Foods.
Health officials in Washington State report four chains across the state received the recalled turkey: Walmart, Safeway, Fred Meyer and QFC, as well as 15 individual stores.
"We are working on obtaining additional retail information from distributors who may have received the recalled product and will let you know when we have additional information to share. So far we have contacted QFC, Fred Meyer, and Safeway to verify recall notification and product removal," state health officials emailed.
What's Being Recalled:
The recalled Jennie-O turkey products were produced on Sept. 11 and bear the number "P-190" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The following items are subject to recall:
- 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with "Use by" dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018
- 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018
- 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018
- 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018
- 1-lb. packages of "GROUND TURKEY 90% LEAN | 10% FAT" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018
Symptoms of salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever, and can sicken otherwise healthy adults for as much as a week. Some cases can become severe enough to pose life-threatening conditions, with the elderly, young and those with weakened immune systems particularly vulnerable.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Is my store affected?
Following is a list of stores in Oklahoma where the recalled turkey is known to have been sold:
Oklahoma:
- Buy For Less, 3501 North-West Expressway, Oklahoma City
- Firelake Discount Foods, 1570 South Gordon Cooper Drive, Shawnee
- Top Value Cost Plus Foods, 1000 West Gentry, Checotah
- Uptown Market, 9515 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City
- Whittaker's, 2941 North-West 10th, Oklahoma City