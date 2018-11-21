"If an army unit along the border sees an agent in distress or is informed of one, the general view is that they can probably go to their aid to safeguard themselves or the agent," George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley told CBS News' Sara Cook. "But in terms of the systemic use of the military like we have today, this is far more problematic, and runs contrary to statutory and constitutional norms. What the president has done would not normally be viewed as a legitimate use of the military. There have been no reports of agents at risk along the border. The use of the military to law down concertina wire and perform tasks gets dangerously close to law enforcement functions."