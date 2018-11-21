News
Police Keeping Close Eye On MWC Town Plaza During Holidays
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Midwest City Police say they’re providing extra patrols for shoppers over the Holidays.
Police Chief Brandon Clabes says there will be more uniformed and undercover officers around Town Center Plaza and near “Big Box” stores around Interstate 40.
Abra Heine is a stylist at “Chop Shop” Salon and Spa in Del City. She brought her eight and 14- year-old children to shop at Town Center Plaza Wednesday afternoon.
“It just makes me feel good to know that they’re out there watching out for kids and everybody who is out and about and shopping this holiday season,” saod Heine.