Wheelchair Bound Man Hit During SW OKC Auto-Ped
Wednesday, November 21st 2018, 8:06 PM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to an auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday evening.
According to officials, a person in a wheel chair was hit by a car in Southwest Oklahoma City.
Officials said the accident took place near Southwest Grand Boulevard and South Pennsylvania Avenue.
The victim was transported to a local hospital on emergency status.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.