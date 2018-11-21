OCPD Releases Bodycam Video Of Slow Speed Chase, Takedown
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have released video from the end of a bizarre slow-speed chase in Southwest Oklahoma City. According to officials, the incident initially began as a road rage call.
The driver of a truck was reportedly ramming into a PT Cruiser. When an officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver refused to stop, initiating the pursuit near Southwest 29th Street and South Kentucky Avenue.
When more officers arrived on scene, the truck, with four people inside, took off.
But police say the driver never went over 40 miles per hour.
“At red lights the pickup would come to a full and complete stop. At stop signs they would come to a full and complete stop. They were operating you know, fairly legally except they weren't stopping for our red lights,” said Officer Michael Norris, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
The chase came to an end at a residence near SW 36th Street and Walker Avenue.
That’s where officers quickly arrested the driver.
Officers then had to chase down one of the suspects, who took off out of the vehicle and went inside a home.
The other two passengers in the truck were released after being questioned at the scene.
Another arrest was made that same night, due to a man distracting officers.
“He was interfering, yelling at the people in the vehicle. Yelling at officers. He was also taken into custody and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail,” said Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Oklahoma City Police are still investigating as to why the suspects were ramming the PT Cruiser. But officers ran the tag, and learned the vehicle was stolen.