OKC Gold Dome Owner Working To Repair Building
OKLAHOMA CITY - The owner of the Gold Dome says they're moving forward with plans to get it back into shape for tenants.
The iconic Gold Dome on the corner of Northwest 23rd Street and North Classen Boulevard seems to have lost a lot of its luster. Developer Johnathan Russell thinks he may be able to bring back some of its shine.
“It really is a masterpiece and we want to save it,” said Russell.
The building has sat vacant for more than five years. Russell bought it in 2015, after plans for TEEMCO to make the dome its corporate headquarters fell through.
The dome sits on prime real estate at blossoming NW 23rd Street.
“We’ve been offered far more than we paid for this building from people who were going to tear it down. And we’ve been unwilling to do that,” said Russell.
After a deal with another developer fell through, Russell says they became focused on getting the building back in shape. That's when they realized work TEEMCO did compromised the roof, causing it to leak. Right now, they have experts checking it out.
“It’s not your ordinary everyday run of the mill building,” explained Russell. “So, not just every layman on the street can tell you what to do.”
If the roof can be made water tight, Russell says they will continue to try and find a tenant or buyer.
“Regardless of use, if the building gets to stay here we feel like that’s a win for Oklahoma City. And that’s really our goal,” he said.