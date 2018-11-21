Man Tries To Swim Away From Police After Chase Near Yukon
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man tried to swim away from police after a vehicle chase in Canadian County.
Yukon police chased a reportedly stolen vehicle Wednesday evening.
Police followed the suspect into a wooded area near Morgan and County Line roads just south of Interstate 40.
The driver managed to hide away from officers for a short time.
Police used K-9s and Oklahoma City police's Air One to find him near a riverbed.
The man jumped into the river and tried to swim away from the K-9 but he surrendered himself to officers after crossing the river.
Oklahoma City police and Canadian County deputies assisted in find the man.
Yukon police said the vehicle was reportedly stolen from a person's driveway.
