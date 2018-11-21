News
Alert: OHP To Have Troopers Stationed Every 20 Miles Along 1-40
Wednesday, November 21st 2018, 2:41 PM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - If your travel plans take you on Interstate 40 during the Thanksgiving holiday, you will want to be extra careful driving.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is teaming up with Tennessee Highway Patrol for their 6th annual 'I-40 Challenge'
OHP will have troopers stationed every 20 miles from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday the 21st through Sunday the 25th.
The goal is to keep drivers safe during the busy holiday travel season.
OHP posted the following post on Facebook detailing the 'I-40 Challenge'.